Convertible Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 goes to auction: what’s it worth?

A convertible Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is certainly not a common sight, and for some, the appeal of open-air driving doesn’t compensate for the loss in structural rigidity compared to the coupé version. However, for those seeking a rare and exotic object, an example of this category will be the protagonist of the upcoming Mecum Auctions sale, scheduled for July 12.

Rare Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 convertible at auction: a unique piece for collectors

What makes this muscle car even more exclusive is precisely the convertible configuration. Only very few examples have been officially transformed into convertibles, thanks to the work of Droptop Customs, a specialized company based in Florida, which performed the conversion with approval from the parent company.

The starting point is one of the most extreme American cars ever: the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, capable of delivering 1,025 horsepower, dragster-level numbers that allow it to cover the quarter mile in just 8.91 seconds from a standstill.

The transformation carried out by Droptop Customs involves removing the hard top in favor of an electrically retractable canvas soft top. To compensate for the loss of rigidity due to the absence of the fixed roof, the bodywork has been reinforced with additional aluminum elements.

The car in question is number 2891 of the limited series of 3,300 examples produced by Dodge. The livery is a brilliant TorRed, and the muscle car presents itself with just 22 miles driven, practically like new.

Apart from the convertible conversion and structural interventions, this Demon 170 maintains the unchanged characteristics of the coupé version, including the impressive performance. A similar example, also made by Droptop Customs, was sold in May of last year by the same Mecum Auctions for $242,000. However, the context has changed and today even standard versions of the Demon 170 have slightly lower prices, which could influence the auction’s progress.

We can only wait until July 12 to discover if this extremely rare convertible version will manage to win over collectors and what the final price reached will be for this particular interpretation of the American muscle car.