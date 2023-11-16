Citroën C3 Live Pack 1.6 debuts as the most affordable automatic car in Brazil

The new Citroën C3 asserts itself in the Brazilian market with the introduction of the innovative Live Pack version, equipped with a 1.6-liter 16V engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

This model, already available at French brand dealerships in Brazil, positions itself as the most affordable automatic option in the country, with a starting price of 93,990 R$ (17,750 euros) in the case of an online purchase.

The mechanical heart of the new Citroën C3 Live Pack 1.6 consists of a 120 hp engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift options and Eco driving mode. This combination, known for its robustness and efficiency, offers excellent performance with reduced ownership costs, reflecting the 360° accessibility characteristic of all models from the French automaker.

Regarding features, the new C3 Live Pack 1.6 Automatic includes all elements of the 1.0 Live Pack version. Notably, the Citroën Connect infotainment system stands out with a 10-inch touch display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric power steering, air conditioning, front electric windows, central locking with remote control, and stability and traction control systems with hill start assist. It also features 15-inch alloy wheels, an alarm, and front seats with adjustable headrests.

The new Live Pack 1.6 version of the Citroën C3 also distinguishes itself for its versatility, offering ample entry and exit angles, 18 cm of ground clearance, spacious interiors, and the largest trunk in its category with a capacity of 315 liters. This model is certainly a highly appealing option for Brazilian drivers, positioning itself between the 1.0 Feel version and the 1.6 Automatic Feel Pack, and proving ideal for those seeking comfort, accessibility, and versatility.