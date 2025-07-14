Chrysler Viper GTS-R C20: racing legend heads to auction

A true protagonist of late 1990s motorsport is ready to make its return in grand style: the 1999 Chrysler Viper GTS-R with chassis number C20 will be one of the queens of the Broad Arrow auction scheduled for August at the prestigious Monterey Jet Center. This is not only a collector car, but an icon with an impressive track record in both European and American championships, one of the most successful official Vipers ever built.

Legendary 1999 Chrysler Viper GTS-R C20 championship winner heads to Monterey auction

Built according to the strict requirements of the FIA GT Championship, the GTS-R C20 entered action mid-season 1999 and immediately distinguished itself for its performance. Driven by Jean-Philippe Belloc and Dominique Dupuy, it conquered the top step of the podium at Hockenheim and Budapest, then sealed a resounding victory at Watkins Glen alongside American driver David Donohue. In that memorable race, the Viper achieved pole position, fastest lap and outright victory, leaving an indelible mark in the world of endurance racing. But the C20’s career didn’t stop there.

After FIA GT, it continued to reap success in the French GT Championship (FFSA), where with Dupuy and François Fiat it won two consecutive titles in 2000 and 2001, collecting 10 victories in two years. Even with the arrival of more recent rivals, the C20 remained competitive until 2004, with other triumphs and several podium finishes. In 2007 it passed to a new owner and was subsequently restored with the historic Watkins Glen livery. Since then, it has participated in celebrated historic events such as Le Mans Classic, Sebring and the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Between 2019 and 2021 this special Viper benefited from a complete mechanical restoration, costing over $150,000, which brought it back to original racing conditions. Today, the GTS-R C20 is offered in excellent condition, representing a very rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts of vintage racing cars.