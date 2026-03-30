Chrysler Viper GTS-R C20 finds a buyer at $1.2 million after a long market journey

Chrysler Viper GTS-R chassis C20, one of the most significant cars to come out of ORECA’s factory program in the late 1990s, sold on Bring a Trailer on March 25, 2026 for $1.2 million, or about €1.1 million. The auction drew nearly 35,000 views, around 1,700 watchers, and 38 bids. That result lines up with the highest estimates attached to the car during earlier appearances on the market and reflects both the racing importance and collector value of one of the winningest chassis from the golden era of GT2.

One of the most important Chrysler Viper GTS-Rs just sold for $1.2 million

The story of C20 began in 1999, at the height of the FIA GT Championship, when ORECA fielded five factory Viper GTS-Rs. Jean-Philippe Belloc drove the car among others, and C20 quickly established itself as one of the most effective entries in the championship. It scored victories at Watkins Glen, Hockenheim, and the Hungaroring, while also adding pole positions and fastest laps. That season, the Vipers dominated the championship, and C20 played a decisive role in securing Chrysler’s manufacturers’ title, while Belloc finished as runner-up in the drivers’ standings.

After its FIA GT career, the car continued racing in the French FFSA GT Championship with Dominique Dupuy’s DDO team. There, it captured two straight national titles in 2000 and 2001, along with 10 wins and 24 podium finishes from 30 starts across two seasons. The Viper kept racing through 2003, including a stint with the Autovitesse operation, and built up about eight years of professional competition activity, a rare level of longevity for a GT2 car from that period.

Once its modern racing career ended, C20 returned to ORECA for a series of interventions. The team first updated the car with later components that included revised suspension, a Höllinger sequential gearbox, carbon brakes, wider tracks, and a larger rear wing. After that, ORECA returned the car to its 1999 FIA GT specification through an extensive restoration carried out between 2007 and 2008 at a cost of more than €150,000. That work included the return of the historic red, white, and blue Watkins Glen livery. Between 2019 and 2021, the car underwent another complete overhaul, both mechanical and cosmetic, and since then it has accumulated only about two hours of running time.

Under the hood sits the race-spec 8.0-liter V10, rated at about 600 horsepower and paired with a six-speed manual transmission, ventilated Brembo brakes, MoTeC engine management, and 18-inch OZ wheels. That setup has allowed the car to appear at some of the most prestigious historic events on the international calendar, including Daytona, Sebring, Le Mans Classic, Spa Classic, Silverstone Classic, Le Castellet, and Goodwood.

C20’s path through the market has been anything but straightforward. In the summer of 2025, Broad Arrow Auctions offered the car at Monterey with an estimate ranging from $850,000 to $1.25 million, but the highest bid stopped at $800,000 and failed to meet reserve. The car later passed through Fantasy Junction in California before landing on Bring a Trailer, where it finally found a buyer willing to go all the way to $1.2 million, a figure that places C20 exactly where its racing record and condition suggest it belongs.