Chrysler Town & Country becomes the world’s most powerful minivan with 1,000-HP HEMI V8

What was once a quiet family minivan, perfect for school runs and hauling grocery bags, has now become something radically different. In the hands of Rich Benoit and his Rich Rebuilds team, the Chrysler Town & Country has undergone an extreme metamorphosis, transformed from suburban runabout into a track monster capable of terrifying some of the world’s most prestigious supercars.

Chrysler Town & Country transformed into 1,000-HP Hellcat-powered sleeper

This wasn’t just an engine swap, it was a full-blown identity transplant. The team grafted the brutal soul of a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat into the Chrysler minivan, reworking wiring, electronics, suspension, and even the smallest details. The result? A minivan that can still take the kids to school, only much faster. Always with caution, of course.

Under the hood no longer beats a modest engine, but a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 roaring with 1,000 horsepower of raw mechanical fury. Benoit meticulously integrated every component, from the steering wheel controls to the Charger’s digital dashboard, while retaining the practicality of a minivan. Despite the roll cage and radical modifications, the Chrysler still seats five, blending family hauler utility with muscle car savagery.

On the road, remarkable for a vehicle never meant for this purpose, it remains stable and devours straights like a supercar, its deep growl announcing its arrival long before it appears. Visually, it’s nearly a sleeper. Only a few details, like the Plum Crazy paint, lightweight doors, and custom roll cage, hint at its true nature. Yet this “sleeper car” has already made waves at U.S. events and meets. On the quarter-mile, the Hellcat-powered Chrysler Town & Country clocked 10.7 seconds, later improved to 10.5, proof it’s far more than a novelty build. Sure, there have been hiccups: snapped belts, cabin temps soaring above 120°F, and smoke pouring inside. But every wild creation comes with its compromises, doesn’t it?