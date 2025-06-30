Chrysler: the American brand unveils its new ambassador

Dillon Gabriel, former college football star and new NFL prospect, has signed one of his first endorsement deals with Chrysler, particularly tying himself to the celebrated Pacifica minivan, an award-winning model that the quarterback knows well.

Selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Gabriel is known not only for his on-field qualities, but also for his emotional connection with the Chrysler Pacifica. During his college years, first with UCF, then with Oklahoma and finally with Oregon, the young athlete was often seen aboard the Pacifica, surrounded by teammates, transforming simple trips into true sharing experiences.

Dillon Gabriel becomes the face of Chrysler Pacifica: the minivan chosen even by NFL champions

“We’re thrilled that Dillon has chosen the Pacifica as his personal vehicle,” said Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand. “He could drive anything, but he decided to focus on the comfort, safety, and style of our Pacifica. We’re proud to accompany him in this new phase of his career and to see how this vehicle continues to represent his team spirit.”

Gabriel, admired for his athleticism but also for his humility and generosity, has always valued unity on and off the field. His words also demonstrate this: “I like to joke that I was born to be comfortable,” he said, emphasizing how the Pacifica has been more than just a means of transportation for him. “Considering the costs, insurance, and the ability to bring everyone aboard, the minivan has always been the ideal choice. When you travel together, whether for training, away games, or simply to go eat, you create memories that last a lifetime.”

The bond between Gabriel and the Pacifica became public last year, during an interview with the Big Ten Network, conducted right inside the minivan, demonstrating how much the vehicle has become an integral part of his personal story. The partnership comes at an important time for Chrysler as well, which recently celebrated its centennial. The brand kicked off celebrations on June 6th with the launch of the Pacifica Buzz, a special edition created to honor 100 years of history.

Completing the tribute, a series of seven episodes published on official social media, which trace the most significant milestones in the brand’s history, including innovation, design, and icons of the past. A summer for Chrysler marked by celebrations and the future. And for Dillon Gabriel, marked by new challenges on the field, always with the Pacifica by his side.