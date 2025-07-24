Chrysler ‘s developing a new concept based on the Pacifica

CEO Chris Feuell anticipates the development of a new concept based on the Pacifica

Chrysler is revitalizing its iconic Pacifica minivan, propelling it into the dynamic world of overlanding and off-road exploration far beyond traditional on-road use. This innovative direction was anticipated by CEO Chris Feuell at the Chrysler Carlisle Nationals.

Feuell did, in fact, hint at the development of a new concept based on the Pacifica, designed specifically for the Overland Expo. This move clearly indicates that Chrysler intends to embrace the growing popularity of “van life” and off-road adventure, transforming the Pacifica into an ideal vehicle for those seeking freedom and new destinations.

Well the Pacifica is already a benchmark for American families, prized for its spaciousness, comfort and practicality, its transformation into an overlanding vehicle promises to redefine the concept of versatility.

The indiscretion suggests that Chrysler is fully embracing the culture of “van life” and off-road adventure. These movements have seen tremendous growth, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the search for freedom and independence drove many people to alternative travel solutions. The Pacifica’s adaptation to this lifestyle aligns perfectly with the needs of those seeking a vehicle capable of offering autonomy and the ability to explore new horizons.

Specific details about this concept remain shrouded in mystery, but the enthusiasm for it is tangible. With all-wheel drive already available and a highly flexible interior space ideal for do-it-yourselfers and off-road travelers, the Pacifica is poised to capture a significant slice of the overlanding market. This move could allow Chrysler to explore new frontiers in the adventure vehicle sector, offering a unique solution that combines the convenience of an MPV with the ruggedness needed for off-road exploration.

Chrysler Pacifica ‘s overlanding rendering

Chrysler may soon unveil an all-new Pacifica in an overlanding version, as anticipated by a render from Moparinsider. Should this concept follow the lead of other similar designs, expect a host of light off-road enhancements.

Imagine all-terrain tires, rooftop accessories, solar panels for charging, raised suspension and auxiliary lighting. There will likely be no shortage of custom solutions for interior sleeping and stowage, as well as extra underbody protection and more robust body cladding.

This transformation of the Pacifica fits into Chrysler’s broader future strategy of a revamped vehicle lineup. CEO Chris Feuell confirmed the arrival of an updated Pacifica, a D-segment crossover, a full-size sedan (perhaps with the return of the 300 name) and a compact crossover.

However, it is the idea of a minivan converted into an off-road exploration vehicle that is generating the most excitement. The wait is now on for next month’s Overland Expo, where the full presentation will be unveiled. If well executed, this Pacifica concept could attract a whole new audience for the Chrysler brand.