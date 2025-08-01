Chrysler partners with Gilmore Car Museum for centennial celebration

The Gilmore Car Museum, in collaboration with the Chrysler brand, will host a grand celebration to honor a century of innovation and iconic design. From July 30 to August 2, the museum’s campus in Hickory Corners, Michigan, will transform into a living timeline dedicated to the brand’s history. The event will offer a wide variety of activities designed for the whole family, including vintage vehicles, exclusive exhibits, vintage car rides, and nostalgic entertainment.

Chrysler celebrates 100 years of innovation at Gilmore Car Museum

The celebrations began Wednesday, July 30, with a special edition of the famous Cruise-In, accompanied by the Chrysler Kickoff Party. For the occasion, rare historic models from different eras of the brand will parade, ready to surprise the public. In the following days, Thursday July 31 and Friday August 1, it will be possible to ride in some legendary vintage cars, such as the 1932 De Soto, the 1938 Chrysler Royal, and the 1981 LeBaron Town & Country, for an authentic journey through time.

The event’s climax will arrive on August 2 with the Red Barns Spectacular, the museum’s largest automotive show of the year, which will see Chrysler as the absolute protagonist. Among the most iconic models on display will be the 1924 Chrysler Six, the 1934 Airflow, the 1948 Town & Country, and the 1955 300. Standing out above all will be the ultra-rare 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car, one of only nine examples remaining in the world, a symbol of the brand’s futuristic vision.

“This isn’t just a car show — it’s a full-throttle tribute to 100 years of Chrysler’s legacy,” said Nick LaCasse, executive director of the Gilmore Car Museum. “From the early engineering breakthroughs to futuristic concepts like the Turbine Car, this event captures the spirit of innovation that defines Chrysler.”