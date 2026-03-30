Chrysler’s future is full of concepts and very few vehicles

Chrysler exists. What it exists for, inside the Stellantis portfolio, is a question the company has been answering with a rotating cast of concept cars and carefully chosen adjectives.

The latest round of carefully chosen adjectives comes from Scott Krugger, Stellantis North America’s head of design, who spoke ahead of the group’s May investor presentation. His message: there is serious, top-level interest in Chrysler’s future. “There’s a lot of interest in Chrysler from the highest levels of this company”. Krugger said. “We know there’s a place for Chrysler”. Reassuring.

According to Krugger, the design studios are buzzing. Multiple concepts are in development, directions are being explored, and the brand is being steered toward what he described as “modern simplicity” and “innovative practicality”. That second adjective isn’t filler. Things won’t be done the conventional way. Which, given that the conventional way hasn’t produced a new Chrysler model in years, sounds less like a promise and more like an alibi.

In terms of body styles, Krugger was refreshingly candid about one thing: traditional segment boundaries are blurring. Not quite a sedan, not quite an SUV, not quite a crossover. Something in between, something that resists easy classification. “We’ll see more of a blending of these segments in the future”, he said.

What Krugger did not do is confirm an actual production sedan for the North American market. He didn’t rule it out either, which is the automotive executive equivalent of “we’ll see”. Chrysler had already pointed toward that territory with the electric Halcyon sedan concept and the Airflow crossover, both casualties of the EV slowdown that reshuffled Stellantis’s entire electrification roadmap.

Meanwhile, Dodge and Alfa Romeo will be selling combustion-powered sedans in 2026 and beyond, which means the commercial space inside the group already exists. Whether Chrysler gets a meaningful slice of it, with a real product, a coherent identity, and an actual launch date, is precisely what May’s investor presentation is supposed to clarify.