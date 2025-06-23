Chrysler faces new recall involving 140 Pacifica and Voyager minivans

Stellantis recalls 140 units of 2023 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager models due to a defect that could compromise the proper functioning of the rearview camera. According to reports, some vehicles have a manufacturing anomaly that prevents the display of rear images on the screen, thus violating US safety and visibility regulations (FMVSS No. 111).

Rearview camera problems, Stellantis recalls 140 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager

The malfunction involves a soldering problem inside the camera, specifically between the electronic circuit and the chip responsible for image processing. Consequently, the driver might not have a clear view of what’s happening behind the vehicle during maneuvers, increasing the risk of accidents.

The affected vehicles were produced within a well-defined timeframe, between May 1 and 24, 2023. Through cross-analysis of production data and components used, Stellantis was able to precisely identify the potentially affected models. Vehicles assembled before or after this period or equipped with a different camera are not involved in the recall.

The internal investigation that led to the recall began in October 2024, when FCA US technicians started collecting reports of malfunctions on the rearview cameras of some Pacifica and Voyager models. After months of verifications on technical documentation, warranty data, and customer service, the problem was confirmed. In May 2025, it became certain that the defect represents non-compliance with legal requirements.

On June 6, 2025, Stellantis officially announced the voluntary recall through the Vehicle Regulations Committee. Dealers will be tasked with inspecting and, if necessary, replacing the defective rear camera free of charge. Owners will receive official communication starting July 10, 2025.

For further information, you can contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403, indicating recall code 34C. Alternatively, you can contact NHTSA through the website or by calling the toll-free number 1-888-327-4236.