Chrysler 300: when will the four-door legend return?

It’s been almost two years since Chrysler decided to end production of the 300, a move many saw as inevitable given the model’s age. Yet, the absence of a sedan in the brand’s lineup, now part of the Stellantis group, has left a noticeable gap, especially for those who appreciated the muscular charm and “business car” presence the 300 delivered.

Chrysler 300 lives on in stunning new rendering

Based on Chrysler’s LD platform, shared with the now-defunct Dodge Charger and Challenger, the 300 traced its roots even further back, using the underpinnings of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class W211 (2001–2009). It was a solid but dated foundation that essentially made it “old” from the day it debuted. Under the hood, the car offered V6 and HEMI V8 options, paired with either an eight-speed ZF automatic or a five-speed Mercedes Tiptronic.

The design featured imposing proportions, strong body lines, and an almost “gangster” look that made it feel like the perfect ride for a Hollywood movie boss. Inside, while not cutting-edge, the cabin carried a classic elegance that, with some updated tech, lighting, and trim, could still hold its own against today’s rivals. And this is where imagination takes over.

Recently, designer vburlapp shared a rendering that reimagines the Chrysler 300 for the modern era. The result is a sleek sedan with muscular lines, contrasting chrome accents, multi-spoke wheels, and a front fascia that subtly nods to Chrysler’s heritage.

Its dark paint, possibly a deep burgundy, adds an extra layer of sophistication. While purely a design exercise, the idea of a full-scale return for the 300 is compelling. Perhaps it could even embrace a sharper, more angular look as a tribute to the original, and, most importantly, have the courage to resist the electric trend, keeping the rumble of a V8 alive.

In recent weeks, Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell has hinted that the 300 could return in the coming years, news that will surely please enthusiasts. For concrete details, however, we’ll have to wait for Stellantis’ new industrial plan, now under the leadership of Antonio Filosa.