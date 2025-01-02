Caught driving a Chrysler at 280 km/h: then tries to hide it under a tarp

A young amateur “driver” recently staged one of the most daring and, to say the least, senseless car chases in automotive history. Isiah Menner, 19, was speeding at 280 km/h (174 mph) on the A450 in Arkansas in his Chrysler 300 SRT-8, a beast powered by a 470-horsepower V8 engine.

Young man challenges Police in his Chrysler 300 SRT-8

Inevitably, authorities quickly mobilized, as the speed limit was set at 90 km/h (56 mph). Local police, surprised by the young man’s speed, had to call for reinforcements from the State Police to try to stop him. Isiah treated the highway like a playground, weaving between cars and narrowly avoiding disaster.

After a frenzied chase, the young man, believing he had lost his pursuers, decided to leave the highway and take refuge in the city. Here, he attempted a desperate maneuver: trying to hide his Chrysler under a tarp on an isolated street. However, his idea proved unsuccessful when a wildlife protection officer noticed accomplices engaged in this strange “camouflage operation.”

Isiah and his friends were arrested on the spot. Their reckless escape concluded with the harsh reality that no speed, however dizzying, can protect you from the consequences of your actions.

Meanwhile, Chrysler‘s future seems more uncertain than ever. With Carlos Tavares’ resignation as CEO of Stellantis, American brands of the automotive group are expected to become relevant in the market again, just as they were several years ago. Jeep, for example, dominated throughout North America, as did Ram and Dodge. Currently, Chrysler has only one vehicle in its lineup, the Pacifica minivan, which will soon also be available in an electric version. In 2026, a new crossover is scheduled to make its debut.