Casa Fiat de Cultura and Minas Gerias University, first Color & Trim conference in South America

As it was confirmed quite officially by a press release from the Stellantis Group dated Oct. 24, 2024, on Tuesday, Oct. 29 , at 7 p.m. , Casa Fiat de Cultura and Minas Gerais State University (UEMG) will hold the conference “Color & Trim“. This is the first parallel between color and matter, design and fashion” , with Vitor Moreira Marques, color and material designer at Stellantis South America . The event will be held on the UEMG mezzanine, Praça da Liberdade campus, with free registration through Sympla .

A dedicated event on fashion and car design

During the event, parallels between fashion and automotive design will be discussed, through the design of color, materials and finishes. Vitor Moreira will present the four pillars for building products: research and innovation, consumer behavior, brand identity of each product, and sustainability. The designer will also highlight the needs and trends of the market, which nowadays as we know is in full swing all over the world. He also takes special account of the needs of consumers in Brazil and in different parts of the world.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30 , at 7:30 p.m. , UEMG Design School lecturer Carolina Bicalho , one of the curators of the exhibition “Nó – o enlace da lace e da chita at Casa Fiat de Cultura,” will give a lecture leading a talk “ Conversation with designers: behind the scenes of fashion design with Graça Ottoni and Renato Loureiro.” With calico models created exclusively for the exhibition, Graça Ottoni and Renato Loureiro will talk about the creative process, the challenges of modeling, and the inspirations for creating each project. The talk will also highlight the role of fashion as a cultural expression in the construction of Brazilian identity. This event will be held at Casa Fiat de Cultura, with free registration through Sympla .

The lectures are part of the program of the 1st International Congress of Fashion and Creative Economy and are part of the parallel program of the exhibition “Nó – o enlace da lace e da chita presso Casa Fiat de Cultura.”

The exhibition of Brazil’s culture and identity

Through Dec. 1, 2024, with free admission, the exhibition “Nó – o enlace da lace e da chita na Casa Fiat de Cultura” celebrates the diversity and richness of cultural influences that shape Brazilian identity. Serving as a joint event between Casa Fiat de Cultura and the Museu A CASA do Objeto Brasileiro , and in collaboration with the UEMG School of Design , the exhibition aims to enhance the ancestral heritage that permeates these textiles, highlighting the dialogue between design and craftsmanship.

It features 25 lace and calico designs created by renowned Brazilian designers from different generations, such as Ronaldo Fraga , Graça Ottoni , Renato Loureiro , Dudu Bertholini , Glória Coelho , Zuzu Angel , Lino Villaventura , Luiz Cláudio , as well as names that show strength and vibrancy of the new generation, such as Criola and Aislan Batista . Curated by Carolina Bicalho , Renata Mellão , Silvia Fernandes and Sonia Kiss , the exhibition emphasizes the country’s cultural plurality and appreciation of folk tradition and what transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. The exhibition is new and features pieces made especially for the show , such as the models displayed by Minas Gerais designers and the work of artist Ana Vaz .