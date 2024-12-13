Carlos Tavares reveals details of “carefully planned” Stellantis departure

Carlos Tavares, former CEO of Stellantis, commented on the details of his resignation from the automotive group in an interview with Portuguese weekly Expresso, describing it as a “peaceful, well-thought-out and fully agreed” decision with all parties involved. The main objective, according to Tavares, was to ensure the company’s protection and prevent any “misalignment” in management and development strategy.

Carlos Tavares speaks out after his departure as CEO of Stellantis Group

“Our absolute priority has always been to protect Stellantis,” explained the former CEO, firmly emphasizing his commitment and fundamental role in the company’s creation. “I am one of the protagonists in the creation of Stellantis, a project developed together with John Elkann,” he stated, highlighting his personal connection to the company’s growth and evolution.

Tavares also emphasized the complexity of leading a giant like Stellantis, a global entity with over 250,000 employees, generating revenue of 190 billion euros and including 15 brands. “An organization of this size cannot function without perfect strategic and operational alignment,” he declared, suggesting that this principle was decisive in his choice to resign.

When asked whether he chose to resign voluntarily or was forced to leave his position, the manager responded clearly: “It was a shared decision. A choice made in full agreement with the chairman of the board, John Elkann, with whom I have always maintained extremely cordial and collaborative relations. Everything happened serenely, with very careful and reasoned planning.”

Carlos Tavares also emphasized that the timing chosen for this decision was the most appropriate. He explained that it came one year ahead of his official retirement, which was announced last October, and that this timing was designed to avoid any kind of discontinuity or operational problems for the group. “The goal was to ensure a smooth transition, without any negative impact on the company,” he concluded.