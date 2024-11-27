Carlos Tavares: “Europe is a bureaucratic chaos, it should learn from Morocco”

During one of his recent press conferences, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, once again launched harsh criticism about Europe’s approach regarding economic management and policies concerning the automotive sector. According to Tavares, Europe is trapped in a “bureaucratic chaos” that hinders innovation and impedes industry progress.

Carlos Tavares expressed direct criticism of Europe’s approach to economic and legislative management

This isn’t the first time the Stellantis CEO has been highly critical of European Union policies, and on the latest occasion, he compared the European situation with that of Morocco, highlighting how in the North African country, administrative processes are decidedly “more streamlined and focused on supporting investments.”

Carlos Tavares explained that in Morocco, collaboration between investors and authorities is “much simpler and more transparent,” with quick decisions that would facilitate sector growth. In contrast, Europe, according to the Stellantis CEO, is blocked by bureaucracy that slows down every phase, from project evaluation to introducing new products to the market. “In Morocco, investors know what to expect, while in Europe we are held back by the slowness and complexity of procedures,” Tavares stated.

Beyond criticism of administrative management, Tavares also expressed concerns about regulations imposed by the European Union, particularly regarding climate objectives and emission standards. According to the Stellantis chief, European policies, while ambitious, are not always aligned with “the real economic and technological possibilities of companies,” which makes it difficult to move forward effectively. “Europe imposes challenging climate objectives on us, but doesn’t offer us the necessary tools to achieve them,” Tavares declared, emphasizing the enormous pressure being placed on companies.

According to the Stellantis CEO, Europe “should learn from Morocco,” which has managed to develop investment-friendly policies. “It’s fundamental that Europe abandons its bureaucracy and starts thinking more pragmatically. Only then can we remain competitive and promote innovation,” Tavares concluded, sending a clear message to the institutions of the Old Continent.