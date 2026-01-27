Can this 1967 Alfa Romeo Duetto project be saved?

If you’ve ever looked at a perfectly functional car and thought, “this is far too convenient”, then we have the 1967 Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider Duetto of your dreams. This legendary Pininfarina-designed beauty, famous for its “round tail” (coda ribassata) silhouette, is currently being offered at no reserve.

Don’t expect to drive it home, or even out of the driveway. This Alfa Romeo project hasn’t been registered since 1995 and was already a non-runner when the current seller picked it up in 2016. Today, it exists in a state of Zen-like “partial disassembly”.

The car wears a white primer finish and still retains the essential silhouette, including the windshield, bumpers, lights, and convertible top frame. But look closer, and the Italian charm starts to show its age. Specifically through the rust damage visible in the body panels and the floorboards. In fact, the floors currently feature “natural ventilation” in the form of rust holes, though the sale thoughtfully includes replacement floor pans to help you keep your feet inside the vehicle.

Mechanically, the 1.570 cc twin-cam inline-four engine is still present, though it is currently on strike. The seller openly admits the motor requires significant repairs. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and while the 15-inch steel wheels actually hold air, they haven’t seen a high-speed turn in decades.

The interior is a minimalist’s nightmare, featuring a classic three-spoke steering wheel and Jaeger instrumentation. The odometer shows 75,000 miles, but given that it’s a five-digit unit, only the Italian gods know the true distance.

This Spider Duetto is a rolling testament to optimism. It comes with a clean California title and a generous collection of disassembled spare parts. It represents the ultimate challenge for the classic car restoration enthusiast. An iconic 1960s roadster with four-wheel disc brakes and timeless style, currently waiting for someone with enough patience.