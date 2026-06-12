Can the BMW M5 Touring save the American station wagon?

For decades, being an American BMW station wagon enthusiast meant living a life of quiet desperation, dodging parallel import compliance laws, and endlessly hunting for pristine E46 chassis in the dark corners of the internet. Meanwhile, Munich repeatedly looked at the US market and delivered cold, corporate messages: bloated SUVs.

A surprising crack has finally appeared in BMW’s anti-wagon armor. In an interview with BimmerLife, Michael Keller, Vice President of Product Management for BMW North America, revealed that the brand is actively building business cases to bring more Touring models across the Atlantic.

What changed the corporate calculus wasn’t a sudden burst of sentimentality from German executives, but rather the raw financial success of the current BMW M5 Touring. Brought to the United States as an ultra-expensive halo play, this high-performance monster effectively validated the market, proving to skeptical accountants that American buyers will happily cough up massive premiums if the wagon is fast and compelling enough.

It follows a successful precedent set by the M3 CS, another niche product where BMW North America fought internal margin battles and won. Consequently, the framing inside headquarters has fundamentally shifted. It is no longer a debate over whether a passionate wagon audience actually exists in America. It is entirely a cold calculation of whether specific models can clear BMW’s strict internal volume and margin thresholds.

While no specific models have been formally greenlit for US homologation, the 3 Series Touring and 5 Series Touring represent the most logical candidates given existing production infrastructure. An official expansion would completely eliminate the legal and warranty nightmares that currently plague the enthusiast community, replacing shady gray-market compliance with official dealer support.

Ever since BMW sold its first American wagon, the 1993 525i Touring, the segment has been systematically swallowed by the crossover obsession. While Keller emphasizes that this public discussion is merely an ongoing evaluation rather than a definitive product launch, the fact that BMW is publicly teasing these possibilities suggests a major strategy shift for the upcoming model years.