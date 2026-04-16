Can a six-figure Tesla survive a Chilean brain freeze?

Imagine waking up in the heart of the Chilean wilderness, surrounded by the kind of vistas that make Instagram influencers weep, only to find your six-figure electric chariot has decided to play dead. This is the reality for YouTuber Everyday Sandro and his Tesla Model X, affectionately named “Beluga”. Taking a tech-heavy SUV across two continents is a bold move, but doing it during the peak of the Southern Hemisphere’s winter is bordering on a digital suicide mission.

The “Beluga” isn’t exactly a rugged mountain goat. The Model X is a Silicon Valley lounge on wheels designed for Palo Alto, not Patagonia. Yet, there it was, shivering in a Chilean national park.

The morning didn’t start with the reassuring rumble of an internal combustion engine, but with the dreaded “low power mode” alert. The brutal cold had cannibalized the battery overnight, leaving Sandro with a vehicle that had the energy levels of a exhausted toddler. And then, a “low coolant” warning. In a region where the nearest EV infrastructure is a myth and a service center is a thousand miles away, a minor sensor glitch is a survival riddle.

Sandro’s journey through 14 countries is a testament to human grit and the glaring gaps in global electric vehicle range reliability. To survive, he’s had to turn his Model X into a DIY science project, strapping custom solar panels to the roof. A pinnacle of high-tech engineering forced to beg for scraps of energy from the sun just to keep the dashboard glowing. This isn’t theoretical, either. In the Atacama desert, Sandro found himself stranded just 18 miles from a charger with a measly 1% battery remaining.

Eventually, the “Beluga” limped toward the relative sanity of Santiago, trading frozen craters for functional charging stalls. It’s a breathtaking odyssey, certainly, but it serves as a cold, hard reminder for the “electric or bust” crowd. While the explorer’s spirit is willing, the lithium-ion heart is tragically weak when the mercury drops and the pavement ends.