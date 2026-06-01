BYD promises to pay for autonomous screw-ups (unlike Tesla)

For a decade, legacy automakers and Silicon Valley tech evangelists have safely hidden behind fine-print disclaimers ensuring the human at the wheel holds all the financial, legal, and mortal risk. But Chinese EV juggernaut BYD decided to blow up the industry’s favorite shield. During its vehicle intelligence strategy event, where it also casually flexed China’s first in-house 4nm smart driving chip, BYD announced that it will assume full financial responsibility, with absolutely no compensation limits, for accidents caused by its negligence while its urban “God’s Eye” driving system is active in China.

Under this mind-bending new policy, if a driver operates BYD’s urban automatic navigation legally and the car triggers a wreck, the manufacturer will foot the entire bill. We are talking full coverage of direct economic losses: repairs to the owner’s vehicle, third-party property damage, and personal injuries.

Owners do not need a separate “smart driving” insurance policy, and a claim will not trigger a premium hike the following year. The contract applies to God’s Eye systems A and B for one year post-delivery, extending automatically to older vehicles via the God’s Eye 5.0 over-the-air update without being restricted to the initial buyer.

BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu boldly noted that assuming Level 3 and Level 4 accountability during a Level 2 phase shows total tech confidence. It is a sequel to their July 2025 stunt, where offering a similar guarantee for Level 4 valet parking skyrocketed customer usage from a sad 21% to a staggering 93%.

Contrast this with Tesla, whose FSD (Supervised) manual explicitly warns that the human is responsible at all times. When a federal jury in Miami slapped Tesla with a $243 million judgment for a fatal Autopilot crash, assigning the company a third of the blame, Tesla fought it tooth and nail.

BYD is proactively signing the check instead. Making matters more embarrassing for Austin, BYD offers this liability blanket for a fraction of the cost. The LiDAR-backed God’s Eye B is a one-time 12,000 yuan ($1,770) option across its entire lineup. Meanwhile, “Tesla Assisted Driving” in China demands a staggering 64,000 yuan ($9,400) upfront with zero subscriptions.

With 3.15 million assisted-driving vehicles mining 200 million kilometers of data daily, BYD has weaponized legal liability as the ultimate marketing tool to extract even more data.