BYD on the hunt for Stellantis’ European ghost factories

Europe is currently looking less like an industrial powerhouse and more like a high-end garage sale for Shenzhen’s finest. While the Old Continent’s automotive giants are busy managing their impressive collection of “industrial skeletons”, BYD is showing up with a checkbook and zero interest in making friends.

According to Bloomberg, the Chinese titan is eyeing these idle plants, with Stellantis reportedly topping the list. Executive VP Stella Li hasn’t been shy about it either: Italy and other European hubs are on the radar, specifically for their unused production capacity.

But here’s the kicker for anyone hoping for a cozy, diplomatic partnership. BYD doesn’t do “joint ventures”. They aren’t looking for a European roommate to argue over the thermostat or slow down their decision-making with endless committees. Shenzhen wants total control, treating the continent not as a diplomatic peer to be courted, but as a clearance rack of manufacturing assets. It’s a bold, slightly icy strategy that suggests they view European legacy brands as landlords of empty space rather than actual competitors.

The timing is as precise as a silicon chip. Back home, the price wars are getting bloody, making international expansion the perfect escape hatch. Meanwhile, European consumers, spooked by Middle Eastern tensions and the resulting spike in fuel prices, are suddenly remembering why they liked the idea of electric vehicles in the first place. BYD is trying to outrun the trend.

Then there’s the spectacle of Stellantis, currently suffering from a severe case of corporate schizophrenia. On one hand, they’re negotiating to sell their “dead weight” plants to BYD. On the other, they’re tucking Leapmotor into bed in Spain, using Fiat and Peugeot facilities to churn out Chinese EVs.

It’s a desperate, brilliant, and slightly embarrassing attempt to turn dormant assets into a heartbeat. Add in Denza, BYD’s premium arm, aggressively poaching talent and targeting the UK market, and the picture is clear.