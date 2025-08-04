Built in America, built to win: Hyundai takes the fight to Tesla

Hyundai just pulled off a textbook example of how to win in the American EV market, delivering a record-breaking sales performance in July that may have even caught Tesla off guard.

The South Korean automaker sold 79,543 vehicles in the US last month, marking a 15% year-over-year increase and setting its best July since entering the American market back in 1986. Leading the charge is the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the brand’s flagship electric crossover, which saw a staggering 71% surge in sales to 5,818 units. The success proves that building high-quality EVs in the US, like Hyundai does at its Georgia plant, is a winning formula with American drivers.

Equipped with an advanced 800-volt charging system, the IONIQ 5 can juice up from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes at a compatible 350kW fast charger, far quicker than the Tesla Model Y’s 400-volt setup, which takes nearly twice as long. The 2025 update also offers up to 310 miles of range, hitting a sweet spot for everyday use and road trips alike.

Independent reviews confirm that the IONIQ 5 either matches or outshines Tesla in key areas like ride comfort, cabin space, and intuitive controls. While Tesla’s minimalist approach relies heavily on touchscreen menus, Hyundai offers physical buttons for essential features, addressing a common complaint among Tesla owners. In fact, Edmunds recently declared the matchup between the two a “technical tie”.

Hyundai’s aggressive pricing strategy speaks volumes. Right now, the IONIQ 5 can be leased for just $179/month, often less than many gas-powered SUVs, and includes a free home charging station. Combined with up to $7,500 in federal EV tax credits (set to expire on September 30) the value is nearly impossible to beat. And it’s not just the IONIQ 5 making waves.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 three-row SUV has already sold over 2,000 units since late May, and the sleek IONIQ 6 sedan saw 22% growth in July sales. With this lineup, Hyundai is emerging as one of the few brands truly challenging Tesla.