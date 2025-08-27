Bronco’s dual identity: this Ford Foal could be the CGI rival to the Suzuki Jimny

Compact and midsize SUVs, tough enough for adventure yet practical for everyday driving, are back in style. Recent launches highlight this trend: Jeep Wrangler and Cherokee, Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser, Hyundai Santa Fe, Honda Passport, Land Rover Defender, and Ford Bronco lineup are just a few examples.

Among them, the Bronco stands out as a model that covers multiple market segments. Beyond the more affordable Bronco Sport crossover, the lineup includes two-door and four-door body-on-frame versions aimed at enthusiasts who want a true off-roader. Even though the sixth generation has been around for nearly five years, small updates for the 2025 model year, along with the return of the Base trim, have reignited customer interest, boosting sales significantly.

The figures speak volumes: in the first half of the year, Bronco deliveries surpassed 72,000 units, marking a 44% increase compared to the same period in 2024. It’s the model’s strongest first-half performance since its 2021 comeback, especially notable given that no traditional facelift has yet been introduced.

Meanwhile, in the world of automotive CGI, some digital creators have reimagined the Bronco in unexpected ways. Virtual artist Theottle recently unveiled a quirky concept called the “Ford Foal”.

The name, which refers to a young horse, reflects the downsized proportions of this imagined model, envisioned as a potential rival to the Suzuki Jimny 5-door. The project used the Jimny’s compact dimensions as a base, layering them with Ford Bronco design cues. The result is a peculiar SUV that looks like a shrunken Bronco at first glance.

Upon closer inspection, however, the mismatched details, such as the undersized wheels and narrow stance, become apparent. Some viewers find the idea fascinating, while others see it as awkwardly disproportionate. Anyway, the “Foal” proves once again that the Ford Bronco continues to spark imagination beyond its real-world lineup.