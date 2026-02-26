BMW’s recall proves even the 7 Series can’t handle a filter change

Leave it to the Bavarians to turn a routine, five-minute maintenance task into a potential roadside bonfire. We’ve been told for decades that German engineering is the pinnacle of human achievement, yet here we are in 2026, watching BMW scramble because someone realized that changing a cabin air filter might actually burn the whole car down.

According to the latest documents from the NHTSA, the “Ultimate Driving Machine” has a bit of a literal “thermal event” problem. If you own a 7 Series or an i7 produced as far back as July 2022, or one of the newer 5 Series, i5, or the heavy-hitting M5 models made through April 2025, you might want to keep a fire extinguisher closer.

The culprit? A wiring harness that apparently cowers in fear whenever a technician reaches in to swap out the cabin air filter. It turns out that during routine service, this delicate wiring can be damaged, leading to what the industry politely calls “thermal incidents”.

BMW has known about this since March 2025, but it took an independent shop forgetting to install a “required strap” for the brand to finally issue a voluntary recall. The high-tech solution for this engineering masterpiece would be a plastic cable tie. Yes, after spending $123,300 on a new M5, your peace of mind is now guaranteed by a piece of plastic.

The irony is particularly thick when you look at the M5 Touring. This beast features the S68 twin-turbo V8, a 717-horsepower marvel of complexity that weighs as much as a small moon. It’s a hybrid, supposedly built for the “new era” of mobility, yet it offers a measly, almost insulting 25 miles of electric-only range. It’s the classic corporate compromise: enough battery to appease the bureaucrats in Brussels, but not enough to actually be useful for anyone living more than a few blocks from a charging station.

If you’re the lucky owner of one of these Dingolfing-built machines, expect a notification by April 13, 2026. In the meantime, you might want to check your VIN on the BMW website before your next service appointment.