BMW’s phantom SUV: the X9 that exists only in the wildest renderings

It took BMW years to realize that people with seven figures in their bank accounts also need a vehicle big enough to make their neighbors’ driveways look small. Enter the BMW X7, Bavaria’s long-awaited answer to the Mercedes GLS, the Cadillac Escalade, and basically any other automotive monument to excess. Built on the CLAR platform, it shares bones with the X5, X6, XM, and even the 7 Series, making it the SUV equivalent of a business-class lounge on wheels.

In the US, the X7 lineup stretches from the $86,700 xDrive40i to the $156,000 Alpina XB7, which is for those who think “luxury” starts where reason ends. The M60i sits comfortably in the middle, for buyers who just can’t decide between status and horsepower.

And yet, in the ever-escalating SUV arms race, BMW enthusiasts can’t help but whisper: what if there’s something bigger? Audi is prepping its first Q9, Mercedes keeps its GLS polished, and BMW fans are left imagining the mythical X9, a rumored beast so large it could probably block the sun.

There’s no X8 in the works, the XM already fills that slot with its hybrid powertrain, but that hasn’t stopped digital artists from dreaming. The latest to give shape to this fantasy is Instagram creator tedoradze.giorgi, whose rendering of a BMW X9 M looks so convincing you could almost smell the leather and turbo heat. The imagined SUV ditches the controversial split headlights, keeps the kidneys in check, and adds a slightly arched roofline that says, “I could outrun a mansion”.

Rendered in bold red with black trims, chrome highlights, and vertical exhaust pipes straight out of a design fever dream, this fictional X9 M would likely pack a thunderous V8, electrified, of course, because nothing says eco-friendly like a six-thousand-pound hybrid SUV. BMW, for now, insists it has no such project.