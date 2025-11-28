BMW’s next 3 Series and i3 look identical, but their skeletons are strangers

The future of the German sports sedan is shaping up to be a hilarious exercise in corporate camouflage. BMW is preparing to launch both the next-generation 3 Series and the all-new i3, not to be confused with the hatchback of the past. From the outside, thanks to the new Neue Klasse design language that cleverly fuses modern lines with traditional cues, the 2027 models will be dead ringers for each other.

The i3 sits atop a dedicated EV platform, while the 3 Series sedan utilizes an updated variant of the CLAR architecture. They are structurally strangers wearing the same tailored suit. Subtle visual differences exist if you squint. The i3 has a more upright roofline and a slightly flatter trunk, whereas the combustion-engined 3 Series features a more traditional, slightly arched roof flowing to the rear.

The biggest tell, naturally, is the placement of the filler and charging ports. Both are on the rear right panel of their respective models, but the i3’s charge port sits closer to the taillight, while the 3 Series’ fuel door is positioned further forward. Inside, however, we expect full unity, complete with the trendy, high-tech display.

The performance prospects are, of course, where things get truly absurd. The next-gen 3 Series will boast updated powertrains, including a new M350 model projected to offer over 400 HP. But the crown jewel, the new M3, could reach upwards of 600 HP, with some sources claiming an astonishing near-700 HP output thanks to its electrified configuration.

Not to be outdone, an iM3 is reportedly under development as the all-electric alternative to the gasoline M3. This silent beast is rumored to feature four electric motors for a combined output potentially soaring past 700 HP. Though BMW has yet to confirm that spectacular figure. Lower-tier i3 models, meanwhile, are expected to share the propulsion system of the latest iX3 crossover, including the potent 463 HP dual-motor setup and a 108.7 kWh battery pack, which in the high-rider model, provides an estimated range of nearly 805 kilometers.

Both the new i3 and 3 Series are expected to arrive as 2027 models (and the iM3 and M3 likely following in 2028).