BMW’s iX7 is coming in 2027: it’s basically an X7 without exhaust

BMW apparently decided that revolution is overrated. Fresh shots of the iX7, the brand’s upcoming all-electric flagship SUV, confirm what anyone paying attention could have guessed: Munich is not in the business of reinventing itself. Not visually, at least.

The photos, published by Carscoops, show a test mule that looks almost indistinguishable from the current X7. Simplified body lines, flush door handles, and a sealed kidney grille are the most visible updates. The split headlight layout stays. The traditional double-kidney grille stays. The exhaust pipes go. That’s essentially the entire visual changelog. BMW is playing the same card it dealt with the 5 Series and i5, or the 7 Series and i7: same suit, different powertrain.

Under the skin, things get considerably more interesting. The iX7 is expected to run on an 800-volt high-voltage architecture, the kind of hardware that makes fast charging feel less like a punishment, paired with a next-generation battery promising higher energy density. With the iX3 already clearing 500 miles of range, the iX7, sitting on a larger platform and packing a bigger pack, should comfortably reach similar territory.

On the performance front, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup comes standard, with a high-performance variant reportedly pushing north of 811 HP. In 2027, that number will be table stakes in the electric SUV segment. The market has moved fast enough that four-digit horsepower figures are no longer the conversation starter they once were.

BMW will build the iX7 on an updated version of its existing large-SUV architecture, running gas and electric variants in parallel. It’s a strategy that makes logistical and financial sense, even if it rules out any radical design departure.

Pricing will start at six figures, at least $100,000, which means the iX7 will enter a segment where subtlety is a choice, not a compromise. Launch is expected in 2027. The kidney grille, as always, will be there to greet you.