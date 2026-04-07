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BMW’s iX7 is coming in 2027: it’s basically an X7 without exhaust

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
April 7, 2026
BMW iX7 spy shots are out, and the flagship electric SUV is looking exactly like its gas-powered twin, minus the tailpipe.
bmw x7 2026

BMW apparently decided that revolution is overrated. Fresh shots of the iX7, the brand’s upcoming all-electric flagship SUV, confirm what anyone paying attention could have guessed: Munich is not in the business of reinventing itself. Not visually, at least.

The photos, published by Carscoops, show a test mule that looks almost indistinguishable from the current X7. Simplified body lines, flush door handles, and a sealed kidney grille are the most visible updates. The split headlight layout stays. The traditional double-kidney grille stays. The exhaust pipes go. That’s essentially the entire visual changelog. BMW is playing the same card it dealt with the 5 Series and i5, or the 7 Series and i7: same suit, different powertrain.

bmw ix7 2026

Under the skin, things get considerably more interesting. The iX7 is expected to run on an 800-volt high-voltage architecture, the kind of hardware that makes fast charging feel less like a punishment, paired with a next-generation battery promising higher energy density. With the iX3 already clearing 500 miles of range, the iX7, sitting on a larger platform and packing a bigger pack, should comfortably reach similar territory.

On the performance front, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup comes standard, with a high-performance variant reportedly pushing north of 811 HP. In 2027, that number will be table stakes in the electric SUV segment. The market has moved fast enough that four-digit horsepower figures are no longer the conversation starter they once were.

BMW will build the iX7 on an updated version of its existing large-SUV architecture, running gas and electric variants in parallel. It’s a strategy that makes logistical and financial sense, even if it rules out any radical design departure.

bmw x7 2026

Pricing will start at six figures, at least $100,000, which means the iX7 will enter a segment where subtlety is a choice, not a compromise. Launch is expected in 2027. The kidney grille, as always, will be there to greet you.