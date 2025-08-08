BMW rolls out huge 2026 EV and PHEV deals, but only for a few weeks

As the first 2026 BMW electric models begin arriving at dealerships, the German automaker is already rolling out attractive incentives designed to appeal to both loyal customers and new buyers. Whether you’re looking to finance, lease, or pay in cash, there are solid savings opportunities on the table, but they might not last long.

Current promotions apply to the all-electric BMW i5, i7, and iX, as well as the high-performance BMW XM plug-in hybrid. According to recent dealer communications, the 2026 i5, i7, and iX are now available with a 3.99% APR for up to 60 months, a very competitive rate for the luxury segment. The 2026 BMW XM PHEV is offered at 4.99% APR over the same term. These aren’t bank-offered teaser rates but come directly from BMW Financial Services, meaning they can often be combined with other official incentives.

BMW’s loyalty program is getting a boost for the 2026 EV lineup. Current BMW owners can qualify for $1,000 off a 2026 i5 or $4,000 off a 2026 i7. In some cases, an additional $1,000 dealer-approved discount, pushing the i7 loyalty bonus to $5,000. These perks apply whether you buy or lease. Even if you’re switching from another brand, you can still get a $1,000 bonus if you currently drive an EV or plug-in hybrid, and it’s stackable with other offers.

If leasing is your preferred route, the numbers get even more tempting: $9,900 lease credit on the i5, i7, and iX $7,500 lease credit on the BMW XM PHEV. For buyers, there’s a $5,000 purchase credit on the i5 and a $7,500 credit on the i7. The i7 also offers a $7,500 cash credit for those who don’t finance through BMW.

These offers run only through September 2, and they could change depending on updates to the federal EV tax credit, which is currently set to expire on September 30.