BMW, new patent could prevent drunk driving by sniffing the cabin air

Drunk driving remains a persistent issue, responsible for a significant portion of fatal accidents annually. Since existing laws clearly aren’t deterring everyone, automakers are stepping in with increasingly sophisticated technological countermeasures. Just recently, companies like TrinamiX and Aumovio revealed a blood-alcohol sensor integrated into a touch button, set to debut at CES 2026.

Now, BMW has joined the fight with a newly filed patent for an integrated drunk driving prevention system that may make you think twice before reaching for your digital key after a night out.

The German brand’s patent outlines a system that would be discreetly integrated directly into the vehicle, with a clear focus on prevention rather than punishment. The core objective is to prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver’s blood alcohol content (BAC) exceeds the legal limit.

So, how does this futuristic guardian work? The patent suggests the system could take several forms. One method involves using ambient sensors within the cabin to analyze the air, effectively “sniffing” the driver to measure their BAC level. It could also incorporate a traditional, built-in breathalyzer. The entire mechanism is then linked to the BMW digital key, meaning the control module could be right there on your smartphone.

If the system detects that your BAC is too high, it would automatically disable certain vehicle functions based on user-defined settings, like preventing the engine from starting or even stopping the car from unlocking in the first place. Imagine trying to drive home, only to have your own car send you a stern notification that you’ve been grounded.

This is currently just a patent, and BMW will need extensive testing before any potential commercialization. But the initiative is certainly laudable. While the current consequences for exceeding limits involve fines, points deductions, and potential jail time for extreme levels, BMW’s integrated technology offers a proactive, preventative solution, ensuring the 30% statistic starts dropping immediately.