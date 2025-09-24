BMW looks to the future (only) of SUVs, but no adventures in pickups

A BMW pickup? The idea has long fueled speculation and enthusiasm among fans and insiders, often inspired by custom conversions or the quirky M3 pickups spotted around BMW’s headquarters. Yet the dream is destined to remain just that, a dream.

In a recent interview, Bernd Koerber, Senior Vice President of BMW Brand and Product Management, made it crystal clear: a BMW-branded pickup truck is not happening. In the past, executives at BMW had offered carefully worded replies, never fully ruling out the possibility of a Bavarian pickup, even if the outlook was far from promising. Koerber, however, took a firm stance: “I don’t think it would make sense. Pickups? No. That’s not a segment we are looking at”. For BMW, the focus remains firmly on large SUVs, which continue to drive demand in most global markets.

His comments are consistent with earlier remarks from 2023, when design chief Adrian van Hooydonk dismissed the notion of a BMW pickup, describing it as “not a natural fit for the brand”. He added that BMW doesn’t need to “chase every trend,” pointing directly to the fierce competition in the luxury truck market, especially with electrified newcomers like Rivian’s R1T and Tesla’s Cybertruck. While he acknowledged that the segment was becoming “interesting,” van Hooydonk didn’t see any compelling reason for BMW to join the fray.

With a pickup truck off the table, speculation now shifts to what other directions BMW might pursue. The automaker, known for surprising enthusiasts with bold and unconventional products, could one day expand its SUV lineup with new utility-focused variants or niche packages designed for specific audiences. For now, however, these ideas remain purely speculative.

BMW is instead preparing to double down on what it does best: luxury SUVs. The highly anticipated X5 is scheduled for 2026, followed by the next-generation X7 in 2027. For fans still holding out hope for a BMW pickup, the answer is clear: it’s not happening.