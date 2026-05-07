BMW iX3, a German electric SUV that actually outruns a Tesla

BMW just dropped the hammer. The new iX3 is showing up to the EV party with a keg and a plan to ruin Tesla’s weekend. At a time when the American electric market is shivering from the loss of federal tax credits, BMW has pulled off a rare hat trick. More range, more power, and a lower price than its internal combustion counterpart.

Let’s talk about the math, which is as German as a precisely timed train and twice as confusing. To hit that glorious 434-mile mark, you’ll need the 20-inch summer tires. Swap those for the “sensible” all-seasons, and you drop to 383 miles. If you pay $600 more for the 21-inch wheels with all-season rubber, your range goes up to 399 miles. BMW claims this is due to an average of various tire brands, but it sounds like the kind of statistical wizardry usually reserved for tax audits.

Regardless of the tire-induced headache, these numbers absolutely smoke the competition. A Tesla Model Y Max? Barely 327 miles. The upcoming Mercedes GLC EV? We’re guessing 380 miles on a good day with a tailwind.

Under the floor the iX3 50 xDrive packs 463 HP and 476 lb-ft of torque. It’ll charge at a blistering 400 kW, shoving 185 miles of range back into the battery in just 10 minutes. That’s barely enough time to buy a mediocre highway coffee. At $62,850, it’s actually cheaper than the gas-guzzling X3 M50 xDrive.

Of course, you can still bloat that price with $2,500 M Sport packages or illuminated grilles that scream “look at me”, but even as a base model, the iX3 feels like a calculated strike against the status quo. If you can handle the “S-curve” of waiting until September for delivery, BMW might have just proven that the electric revolution isn’t dead.