BMW iM4, the 1,000-HP electric missile Munich is too scared to build

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse has officially become the internet’s favorite digital playground, and honestly, it is not hard to see why. Munich’s latest design study was practically begging to be chopped, sliced, and reassembled by pixel-pushers looking for viral clout.

Enter Instagram creator sugardesign_1, who decided that BMW’s official vision wasn’t quite dramatic enough and gave us the BMW iM4, a speculative, two-door premium coupe that makes you wonder if anyone in Germany is actually paying attention to what enthusiasts want.

By cannibalizing the bones of the official Neue Klasse concept, the digital artist shortened the roofline, gave it a steeper, sexier curve toward the rear, stretched the front doors, and shrunk the wheelbase just enough to make it look like a proper sports car rather than a futuristic corporate appliance. While the front and rear facias remained untouched, the resulting silhouette is so sharp that internet commentators are already screaming about a striking resemblance to a potential future iM2 or i2 M.

If Munich is already dragging the legendary M3 kicking and screaming into the electric era, there is zero logic stopping them from giving the M4 the exact same high-voltage treatment. Underneath the digital sheet metal, this hypothetical iM4 would naturally inherit the upcoming electric M3’s hardware, specifically a menacing quad-motor eDrive setup running on an 800-volt architecture.

Rumor has it this powertrain will spit out anywhere between 700 and a terrifying 1,000 HP. A thousand horsepower in a daily-drivable premium coupe means we are no longer talking about sports cars. We are talking about spaceships disguised as executive transport. It completely destroys the traditional segment boundaries, assuming your tires don’t instantly melt on the first launch.

This impending electric M3, which might be called the i3 M or iM3, will sit on a completely bespoke EV platform, distinct from the next-generation combustion-engine variants, even if they share the same Neue Klasse design language. And because BMW loves options, they are also planning an all-electric Touring wagon variant, offering a silent nightmare for traditional family haulers. Piece by piece, Munich is building a high-voltage M ecosystem.