BMW, everything we weren’t supposed to know about the 2027 lineup

BMW just pulled off one of those digital “suicide missions” that makes you wonder if the PR department in Munich actually shares a time zone with the IT guys. By accidentally publishing the entire 2027 model year catalog, they handed us the keys to the kingdom while the guards were still asleep.

The undisputed “star” of this corporate slip-up is the M2 xDrive. For years, the M2 was the last bastion of rear-wheel-drive purity, the one car that didn’t feel like it was designed by a committee of accountants. Well, the party’s over. Munich has decided that the purists have been pampered long enough.

While the standard M2 clings to its manual gearbox and rear-drive soul for now, the xDrive version is arriving with a mandatory automatic transmission and a price tag lurking around $75,000. And let’s not forget the inevitable “luggage”, an extra 110 pounds of mechanical complexity.

But the leak doesn’t stop at ruining the M2. The beloved M340i is apparently getting a name change to M350 xDrive, because why keep a legendary badge when you can confuse everyone with more meaningless numbers? Meanwhile, the electric invasion is reaching a fever pitch. We’re looking at the i3 40 and 50 xDrive, electric siblings to the upcoming iX3, and a new iX4 for those who find the iX3 too “utilitarian” and want their electric SUV with a more “slender” silhouette. Even the X5 isn’t safe, adding an iX5 60 xDrive to the stable, though it’s hilariously keeping a base rear-drive sDrive version just to remind us of the “good old days.”

The depressing part? The victims. The Z4 and the 8 Series are being sent to the retirement home to make room for this 40-launch blitzkrieg. BMW is betting the farm on the Neue Klasse platform, promising a revolution that looks more like a total identity swap. Now we know the truth: BMW is sprinting toward 2027 at full tilt, even if it means tripping over its own history along the way.