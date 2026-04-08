BMW 6 Series Neue Klasse: Munich’s best ideas are coming from CGI artists

Sugar Design belongs to that rare breed of optimists, and their latest bouquet is dedicated to the BMW 6 Series Coupe, a car Munich unceremoniously dumped to make room for the 8 Series, which is already sitting in the waiting room of the automotive hospice. This digital team hasn’t just sketched a nostalgic exercise. They’ve reimagined the Bavarian icon for the Neue Klasse era, and the result is sharp enough to cut through the marketing fluff.

The front end is a blatant, aggressive nod to the BMW i3 concept. We aren’t talking about that quirky little city box. Here, the thin LEDs are integrated into a wider, lower, and much meaner illuminated grille. It’s a “shark nose” revival that doesn’t ask for permission to take over your rearview mirror. Combined with razor-sharp air intakes and oversized wheels, the face of this concept actually has a soul. The profile is clean, taking cues from the Vision Neue Klasse, and while it ditches the classic proportions of the 6 Series we used to love, it actually works.

The rear is where things get explicit. With sculpted wheel arches and ultra-slim taillights, it’s a clear tribute to the limited-edition BMW Skytop, which was essentially an 8 Series in fancy dress.

Underneath the skin? Sugar Design stays quiet, but we can read between the lines. If it’s Neue Klasse, it’s electric. Period. We’re likely looking at the same architecture powering the future i3 and iX3, meaning the roar of a straight-six is replaced by the hum of a battery pack.

We are hitting the 50th anniversary of the E24, arguably the most beautiful 6 Series ever made. To be fair, looking at the Bangle-era E63 or the identity crisis that was the 6 Series GT, being “the best looking” wasn’t exactly a Herculean task for the original.

The big idea here is ambitious: use this new 6 Series to swallow both the 4 and 8 Series coupes, mimicking the Mercedes CLE strategy. Simplify the lineup, slash the R&D costs, and keep a high-end coupe on life support. On paper, it makes perfect financial sense. In reality, in a niche segment where buyers are rarer than a cheap gallon of gas, it remains one of the most fascinating “what ifs” in a world that’s increasingly allergic to fun.