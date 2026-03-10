BMW 4 Series is not dead, it’s just getting a makeover

BMW‘s 4 Series isn’t going anywhere. That’s not exactly a plot twist. It’s more of an official confirmation of what anyone paying attention already suspected. Coupes don’t sell like they used to, sure, but BMW isn’t ready to write the eulogy just yet. And why would they? Audi has already pulled the plug on the A5 Coupe, and Mercedes decided that the brilliant move was to merge the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class into the CLE. That leaves BMW with a fairly open field.

The third generation of the 4 Series is reportedly in development, and don’t expect a lazy refresh with a couple of tweaked bumpers and some redrawn pixels. This one is going full Neue Klasse. BMW’s sweeping new design language that has already managed to divide purists more effectively than any internet comment section. The visual break between the current generation and the next will be sharp, deliberate, and visible from across a parking lot.

A render by Kelsonik on Instagram gives us an early visual read: the familiar kidney grille shrinks down, the headlights get a full redesign, and the front bumper goes aggressive with generous air intakes.

The profile is cleaner, the hood appears shared with the sedan, and the taillights take clear inspiration from the X6 and XM. A stylistic choice that, let’s say, will not be universally celebrated. The rear adds a softer diffuser, with the license plate sitting center on a redesigned trunk lid.

Under the skin, the 4 Series will follow the Series 3’s lead. Internal combustion engines on an updated CLAR architecture, alongside an electric variant built on the Neue Klasse platform, the same underpinning as the latest iX3 and the upcoming i3.

There are also whispers of a new gasoline-powered M4 Coupe in the pipeline, though nothing official has surfaced yet. Forum temperatures, however, are already running high. Expected debut sits somewhere around 2027, possibly slipping into 2028. A convertible version may also make a comeback.