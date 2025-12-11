Big truck country meets the micro-car: “small” ideas for Stellantis

American drivers are conditioned to think in capital letters like XL, XXL pickups, and the belief that anything shorter than a train is simply not a real vehicle. That’s why Stellantis‘s move to potentially bring the Fiat Topolino to the US is the ultimate piece of automotive (probable) comedy. This micro-EV is so tiny that the already small Fiat 500 looks like a spacious family wagon next to it.

The Topolino is technically a heavy quadricycle, measuring a mere 2.53 meters long, that’s seven inches shorter than a Smart Fortwo. Built on the same platform as the quirky Citroën Ami and Opel Rocks, this car is strictly for urban mobility, legally restricted to low speeds on public streets. It’s perfect for running downtown errands, utterly useless for anything involving a highway.

But what if Stellantis tried to make this micro-car palatable to the American palate through the magic of rebadging? Here are three possibilities made by Carscoops. First, the Jeep TrailBug. A clear attempt at an “apocalypse golf cart” inspired by the Citroën Ami Buggy. It features the signature round headlights and a five-slat grille. While its off-road looks suggest trail ambitions, it’s strictly for the neighborhood loop, and certainly not “Trail Rated”.

Next, the Dodge Lil’ Demon. Based on the Opel Rocks Electric, this concept tries to inject some much-needed aggression with a retro Cross Hair grille, quad Challenger-style headlights, and wheels reminiscent of the Charger Daytona. It’s a hilarious effort to give muscle car swagger to a vehicle that has only 8 horsepower.

Finally, the Chrysler AeroMini. Retaining the elegant, retro feel of the Topolino, this version takes on the aesthetic of a 1958 airport lounge car. Dressed in glossy deep blue paint, chrome wheels, and white-wall tires, it transforms the micro-EV into a rolling, comfy, “retro armchair”.

The heart of all these imaginative variants is the same modest 8 HP electric motor, fed by a 5.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a maximum range of 47 miles. These are figures perfectly adequate for a vehicle limited to 45 km/h in Europe. Will the size- and power-obsessed American market accept such a minimalist, affordable offering?