Big change for Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Cruz: here’s why it matters

Both the bold new 2026 Hyundai Santa Fe and the quirky, versatile Santa Cruz pickup have won praise for their unique designs. But they’ve also shared a persistent weak spot: Hyundai’s 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine has been paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), and it hasn’t always gone smoothly.

While brands like Volkswagen and Porsche have nailed the dual-clutch experience, others, notably Ford with its troubled PowerShift transmission, have struggled. Hyundai has faced similar issues, with the DCT drawing complaints for jerky low-speed performance, awkward responsiveness, and numerous warranty claims.

Now, Hyundai is making a decisive shift. The company confirmed to MotorTrend that it will replace the eight-speed DCT in the Santa Fe and Santa Cruz turbo models with a traditional torque-converter automatic transmission, a move many will welcome.

This change addresses one of the few major drawbacks in the otherwise well-rounded Santa Fe, a three-row SUV that’s comfortable and stylish. Drivers often reported that the DCT felt hesitant in stop-and-go traffic or when taking off from a complete stop. Switching to a conventional automatic promises smoother acceleration, better drivability, and improved reliability.

The Santa Fe Hybrid, which uses a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, already delivers a far better experience, and likely influenced this decision. Hyundai hasn’t directly blamed the DCT’s reliability issues or recalls for the change, instead stating the conventional automatic “became available during our development cycle, and we determined it provided the ideal overall driving experience”. Still, it’s hard to ignore that costly repairs, long service times, and part shortages may have played a role behind the scenes.

The update applies to all turbocharged 2.5L versions of the Santa Fe and Santa Cruz. Naturally aspirated engines and hybrids are not affected, as they already use standard automatics. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s sister brand Kia, which shares many platforms and components, says it has no plans to drop the DCT from its lineup. At least for now.