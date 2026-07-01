Beyond stagnation: Stellantis FS cooks up a €1.2 billion debt feast

While actual automotive assembly lines across Europe face seasonal hiccups, the printers inside Stellantis’s corporate offices are running at absolute maximum velocity. There is no time to worry about unsold metal on dealership lots when you can turn consumer debt into cold, hard corporate cash.

Stellantis Financial Services (Stellantis FS) Italia, the captive banking venture shared between the automotive giant and Santander Consumer Bank, has just successfully closed a massive €1.2 billion securitization deal. In plain terms, they took a colossal pile of auto loans, the monthly payments everyday Italians owe for their vehicles, and repackaged them into glossy investment securities destined for the global markets.

As carmakers struggle to spark organic consumer demand while simultaneously juggling brutal manufacturing costs, managing regulatory capital and liquidity becomes the real survival metric. This is where the magic vehicle named “Auto ABS Italian Stella Loans” enters the stage. This special purpose entity sliced the consumer debt portfolio into three distinct layers of bonds: Senior, Mezzanine, and Junior. To make things look exceptionally prestigious, the top tranches secured flattering ratings from Fitch and DBRS before flying off to get listed on the sophisticated Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The entire operation operates on a six-month revolving structure, meaning the debt machine will keep feeding on new car loans to keep investors happy. It also proudly carries the European Union’s “Simple, Transparent, and Standardized” (STS) label, which is corporate shorthand for making complex risk-shifting look as wholesome and straightforward as a family hatchback. For Stellantis FS, this is a double victory. They get a massive influx of diversified funding, and more importantly, they achieve a significant transfer of credit risk, which magically cleanses their regulatory capital requirements.

Naturally, pulling off a €1.2 billion financial ballet requires a massive, expensive circus crew. Banco Santander acted as the mastermind Arranger, leading a heavy-hitting syndicate of Joint Lead Managers including Société Générale, MUFG Securities Europe, and IMI, Intesa Sanpaolo. Zenith Global stepped in to handle the math as Corporate Servicer and Calculation Agent, while legal heavyweights Jones Day and DLA Piper ensured every line of fine print was pristine.

Celebrating the windfall, Stellantis FS CFO Sergio Lino boasted that overwhelming investor interest proves the absolute “quality of the portfolio”. Of course it does. Because even if the showroom floors get quiet, Stellantis has proven that selling debt to the markets is far more lucrative than simply selling cars to people.