Best Ergonomic Program Award for Stellantis Canada

The automotive industry is often associated with a very hectic pace, characterized as a result by particularly challenging work environments. despite this. Stellantis Canada seems to have succeeded in demonstrating that it is possible to bring together worker productivity with worker well-being. This has been achieved by taking an innovative approach to ergonomics, thanks to which the company has been able to achieve very prestigious accreditation, which makes Stellantis a benchmark for the entire industry globally.

Stellantis Canada: a working environment on a human scale

A prestigious award was recently given to Stellantis Canada by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS). The company was awarded the Best Ergonomics Program Award, which is a testament to a very important milestone the company has achieved for being able to promote a healthy and safe work environment for all its employees. This was achieved by using an advanced ergonomics program, through which Stellantis Canada was able to achieve an important and substantial 20& reduction in musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) for its employees. Such disorders usually affect workers, particularly affected by the work situation are tendons, muscles, nerves and joints, which often result in absenteeism and work disability.

Tobin J. Williams, the senior vice president for human resources at Stellantis North America said that the well-being of corporate employees is the group’s top priority. This award, therefore, confirms that the work the team is doing in constantly wanting to create work situations that are comfort-rich and efficient in all respects is quite valuable. In this way, Williams added, each and every employee is put in a position to be able to reach they full potential for which they was hired by the company.

Precautionary measures and targeted investments

Stellantis Canada’s success in this respect results from the use of a fully integrated approach to safety. That is, it involves all levels of the company’s organization, starting with management and ending with production employees. The company has devised a variety of safety measures, such as risk analysis. It is carried out through the use of advanced technological tools, such as motion capture and digital human modeling. With these technologies, Stellantis is able to identify and assess potential risk factors that may arise during the various stages of vehicle production.

Another strategy used is safety training and awareness for employees. For this issue, the company invests in training programs that aim to inform employees in detail about the importance of ergonomics, providing them with the tools they need to work safely. Finally, Stellantis also collaborates with academic institutions and research centers in a very active way. This, serves to develop solutions that are always innovative and cutting-edge in the field of ergonomics.

Benefits for company and employees

Obviously, all these investments in ergonomics bring numerous benefits to the Stellantis company, as well as to its employees. The first factor to be on the rise thanks to this strategy is certainly the job satisfaction of employees. Indeed, they have the opportunity to work in an environment that is entirely comfortable, being able to arrive at the end of the day much more satisfied with the work they have done and motivated to work together to achieve the company’s goals. In addition, as already mentioned, this also causes a reduction in accidents. An ergonomic work environment serves precisely to help significantly reduce injuries, occupational illnesses and absenteeism.

As a result, productivity improves and overhead costs throughout the company are reduced. Finally, another benefit Stellantis derives from this approach is improved quality of the final product. The right work environment empowers employees to be much more vigilant about the work they are doing; they pay attention to even the small details, which, when the job is done, are what make the difference with the competition.

Evolving business activities for Stellantis North America according to Chris Pearson

Chris Pearson, Stellantis’ vice president of wellness, health, and safety for North America, confirmed that the company’s business activities are evolving, and at the same time they are also continuing to invest in advanced technologies that can keep up the protection to be dedicated to employees. Pearson closed his speech by saying that ergonomics is completely central to the company’s sustainability strategy, which will enable Stellantis to be able to build a better future for everyone.