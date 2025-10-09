Beasts of the Wilderness is the new Jeep campaign featuring a mural project by Renegade

Beasts of the Wilderness is Jeep’s new campaign that combines the essence of limitless exploration with the strength and versatility of each of the brand’s models in the country https://www.jeep.com.mx/

The brand developed a Jeep Renegade mural project, continuing the social media and web formats, now in large format to give exposure to the campaign on one of the busiest avenues in Mexico City. The unique feature of this mural is that it was created with photocatalytic paint, which has the benefits of purifying the air, reducing pollution, and not generating toxic waste. The mural will be on display at this location throughout the month of October.

October 6, 2025, Mexico City – As part of Jeep's "Beasts of Wilderness" campaign, the brand developed a Jeep Renegade mural project, continuing the social media and web formats, now in large format to give exposure to the campaign on one of the busiest avenues in Mexico City.

The unique feature of this mural is that it was created using photocatalytic paint, which has the benefits of purifying the air, reducing pollution, and not generating toxic waste.

Jeep is more than a vehicle; it is a symbol of freedom, adventure, and connection with nature. Inspired by the majesty of the animal kingdom, representing power, precision, and mastery, Beasts of the Wilderness is Jeep’s new campaign that combines the essence of boundless exploration with the strength and versatility of each of the brand’s models in the country.

Through the brand’s platforms, and now on this mural, Beasts of the Wilderness offers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to give owners a feeling that only a brand like Jeep is capable of delivering.

The mural has a QR code that takes you to view the mural in augmented reality, making it even more interactive. The mural is located on Avenida Revolución in the Guadalupe Inn neighborhood.

Jeep Renegade | Lobo

INDOMITABLE SPIRIT … The wolf is adaptable, always ready to explore alone or in a pack, a true reflection of its daring instinct. That’s the Jeep Renegade: compact, urban, but with a wild soul. Ideal for independent spirits who value versatility.