Ayvens secures a deal with Stellantis to acquire 500,000 vehicles

Ayvens, a global leader in sustainable mobility, and Stellantis have entered into a strategic framework agreement worth billions of dollars. Under this agreement, Ayvens affiliates will acquire up to 500,000 vehicles for their long-term leasing fleet across Europe over the next three years. The initial deliveries are scheduled for the first half of 2024 and will continue throughout the year.

Formed in May 2023 through the acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive, Ayvens has emerged as a leading company in fleet management and mobility services. As a global leader in multi-channel and multi-brand car leasing, Ayvens leverages its extensive reach and expertise to serve a wide range of customers, including corporations, SMEs, and private individuals.

By 2026, Ayvens’ European range will expand to include an additional 500,000 Stellantis vehicles

Thanks to this agreement, Ayvens and its customers will gain access to a broad selection of vehicles from Stellantis’ renowned brands, such as Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, and Vauxhall. Plans include the potential addition of other Stellantis brands, further expanding the available offerings.

A key priority will be the integration of Stellantis’ innovative sustainable vehicle lineup to support Ayvens’ multi-brand strategy. Deliveries to Ayvens will cover a wide range of segments, from city cars to SUVs, including vans and minivans (both 7 and 9-seaters), offering a variety of powertrain options, including battery electric vehicles equipped with the latest innovations in software and infotainment.

The two companies will have the flexibility to agree on specific quantities, order compositions, and delivery dates, in addition to the volumes already planned for 2024. This will allow them to adapt to the specific characteristics of the fleet and demand needs in an agile and personalized manner.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, expressed his enthusiasm for announcing this innovative partnership with Ayvens, which will facilitate a gradual transition of Ayvens’ customers towards more sustainable mobility. With Stellantis’ iconic brands and its range of electric vehicles, the company will be able to offer customized solutions for every need, budget, and lifestyle. This agreement provides current and future Stellantis brand customers with the opportunity to experience the company’s latest innovations, from advanced propulsion to high-performance connectivity, ensuring unparalleled comfort. Tavares highlighted that this partnership represents a significant opportunity for Ayvens’ customers and a significant step towards a carbon-neutral future.

Tim Albertsen, CEO of Ayvens, expressed great satisfaction with reaching this strategic agreement with Stellantis, aimed at providing customers with a wide selection of high-quality multi-brand vehicles. This agreement seeks to progressively support Ayvens’ customers in transitioning towards more sustainable mobility, leveraging the excellence of the product range and services offered.

Albertsen emphasized that this partnership will allow Ayvens to collaborate closely with Stellantis to ensure a more competitive pricing policy for its customers. Furthermore, he highlighted that the agreement demonstrates the scalability and purchasing power of Ayvens, generating added value and positive synergies for all stakeholders involved.

The CEO noted that the mobility sector is rapidly evolving, with customers increasingly moving away from the concept of “ownership” towards “usage” models, with a growing demand for full-service leasing solutions. He stressed the need to control costs and reduce carbon footprint, reflecting Ayvens’ commitment to shaping an efficient ecosystem with its partners to maximize benefits for customers on the path towards sustainable mobility. Albertsen concluded that Ayvens’ primary goal is to lead this transition and outline the future of the sector as a global leader in sustainable mobility.

Both companies are deeply committed to making mobility more sustainable. As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis has announced the ambitious goal of achieving 100% sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe and 50% sales in the United States of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles BEVs by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, supported by six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. This commitment underscores Stellantis’ determination to become a carbon-neutral company by 2038 across all its operations, with a portion of residual emissions offset.

Through the purchase of cutting-edge Stellantis vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), the agreement aligns perfectly with Ayvens’ PowerUP 2026 strategic plan, aimed at facilitating a gradual transition towards sustainable mobility. Through a robust electric vehicle program, Ayvens supports its customers on their electrification journey, offering strategic advice and practical tips on how to limit costs and reduce environmental impact.

Using a vast pool of data and collaborative tools, Ayvens’ dedicated consulting teams assist professionals and businesses in optimizing company car regulations, reducing the total cost of ownership, and achieving sustainability goals.