AXA and STELLANTIS finalize the AXA Credit transaction

Casablanca, September 15th, 2025 – Stellantis and AXA announced today the finalization of the acquisition from AXA Assurance Maroc of 80% of shares in AXA Credit, its consumer credit subsidiary.

The acquisition has been carried out by Fidis S.p.A., a 100% owned company by Stellantis group.

As part of this transaction, AXA Assurance Maroc and Fidis S.p.A. are entering into a preferred partnership for the insurance distribution, under which AXA Crédit will distribute AXA products to its existing and future customers.

Andrea Faina, Director of Stellantis FSOA Financial Services and CEO of Fidis S.p.A.: “By acquiring the majority of AXA Credit, Stellantis is setting up its own financing entity in Morocco, a growing market. This partnership with AXA Assurance Maroc will offer an integrated global solution combining vehicle sourcing, financial services and insurance, promoting the loyalty of our customers and supporting our business ambitions in the country.”Gilles Fromageot, General Manager of AXA Assurance Maroc & French Speaking Africa said on this occasion: “Today, a new chapter is opening for AXA Crédit, made possible by the work of its team which has been able to build a unique position on the credit market for civil servants. Through this transaction, we are honored to partner with Stellantis, a major industrial player and key investor in the Moroccan economy. For AXA Assurance Maroc, which will retain a 20% stake in AXA Credit, this partnership also opens up new opportunities for collaboration with Stellantis in the African market. The decision to transfer control of its credit subsidiary is part of AXA Assurance Maroc and AXA Group’s strategy to focus on insurance activities, while collaborating with experts for non-insurance activities”.