Audi RS 5 Avant 2027, the family wagon that eats supercars

Three numbers will: 6, 3, 0. That’s the horsepower figure Audi is bringing to the 2027 RS 5 lineup, available in both fastback sedan and Avant station wagon form, with identical specs across both body styles. No compromises.

Under the hood sits a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, a direct evolution of the engine that powered the previous RS 4 and RS 5, producing 503 HP and 443 lb-ft of torque on its own. Integrated into the transmission is an electric motor adding another 174 HP and 339 lb-ft. Stack it all up and you get 630 combined horsepower and 608 lb-ft of torque. Zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, says Audi.

A 22 kWh net battery pack, mounted beneath the trunk floor, delivers up to 80 miles of all-electric range with charging capability up to 11 kW. Power goes through a next-generation quattro all-wheel-drive system featuring a redesigned center differential, dynamic torque control, and an electromechanical torque-vectoring rear axle.

And that number comes with a footnote. The 2027 RS 5 Avant tips the scales at figures more commonly associated with American pickup trucks. It’s not exactly a detail you can footnote into irrelevance, but right now, nobody’s talking about weight.

They’re talking about avantedesigns_, the Instagram account that dropped a series of widebody renderings of the RS 5 Avant 2027: flared arches, aggressive side skirts, front splitter, vented hood, dual rear spoiler, generously proportioned diffuser with integrated center brake light. Satin red paint, slammed stance, loud wheels. And, because subtlety was apparently never on the mood board, a roof box.

The result is theatrical. Maybe excessively so. For a premium compact wagon that already turns heads straight from the factory, the risk of tipping into parody is real. But in the age of digital renders, excess is the new baseline.