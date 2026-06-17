Audi responds to the big question: is the 2027 A6 Allroad coming to the US?

Audi has confirmed to Motor1 that the new A6 Allroad will also arrive in the United States in 2027. The decision is significant because the German brand does not offer the regular A6 Avant on the American market, meaning the raised wagon will become the second body style in the new A6 family available overseas alongside the saloon.

Audi confirms the new A6 Allroad will arrive in the United States in 2027

Audi has not yet released specific details on engines, trims or pricing for the US, with more information expected at a later stage. In Europe, however, the range already gives an idea of the model’s positioning. The line-up includes a 3.0-litre V6 TDI with 299 hp and 580 Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and an e-hybrid quattro version that combines a 2.0-litre TFSI engine with an electric motor for a total output of 367 hp and 500 Nm. The plug-in hybrid offers up to 95 km of electric range on the WLTP cycle.

The A6 Allroad follows the formula that has defined this version over previous generations, combining the practicality of a wagon with raised suspension, all-wheel drive and more rugged styling details. Compared with the regular A6 Avant, ground clearance increases by 34 mm, while enlarged wheel arches, lower body protection and a specific grille give the car a more adventurous look. It is not a pure off-roader, but it is designed to handle rough roads, snow, light gravel and long journeys more easily than a traditional estate.

The technical package also reflects the model’s premium positioning. Adjustable suspension, all-wheel steering, Matrix LED headlights and Digital OLED 2.0 rear lights help distinguish the Allroad from more conventional wagons. Inside, Audi uses the digital layout seen on its latest models, with an 11.9-inch instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch central display and an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen. Equipment can also include a voice assistant with ChatGPT integration, four-zone climate control and a dimmable panoramic roof.

In a US market dominated by SUVs, the A6 Allroad will remain a niche product. Still, its arrival shows that Audi sees room for a premium wagon aimed at customers who want space, comfort and versatility without moving to a conventional crossover.