Audi reshapes lineup: it’s the end of the A7 and S7 in North America

Audi is undergoing a major transformation, both technologically and strategically. As part of a complete revamp of its naming structure, the German automaker has confirmed a significant change to its North American lineup: the iconic Audi A7 and S7 will no longer be offered starting with the 2026 model year. Instead, the new A6 TFSI will take their place, alongside the fully electric A6 e-tron, which is set to arrive later this year.

An Audi spokesperson clarified the move, noting that the only survivor will be the high-performance RS 7, which continues to showcase the brand’s sporting DNA. Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 621 HP and 870 Nm of torque, the RS 7 remains one of the few luxury sedans standing strong in a market dominated by SUVs and crossovers.

The fate of the A7 had already been written on the wall. While sales jumped 48% year-over-year in the first half of 2025, the increase was likely driven by tariff-related buying patterns rather than sustained demand. In 2024, total A7 series sales in the US reached just 1,574 units, making it difficult to justify keeping the model alive.

But Audi isn’t abandoning the sleek, aerodynamic styling that made the A7 a design icon. That legacy will live on through the A6 e-tron, which preserves the beloved Sportback silhouette. In this sense, the disappearance of the A7 and S7 doesn’t mark a full departure, but rather an evolution aligned with Audi’s electrification strategy and a streamlined lineup.

This decision highlights a broader industry trend. Sedans and hatchbacks continue to struggle as demand for SUVs and crossovers rises. Audi, while keeping models like the RS 7 as a nod to its heritage, must adapt to shifting market realities. Saying goodbye to the A7 and S7 signals the end of an era.