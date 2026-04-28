Audi recalls nearly 20,000 E-Tron EVs in the United States over major brake problem

A screw tightened outside specification inside the brake booster could cause the brake pedal to detach from the braking control unit on thousands of Audi E-Tron models in the United States. The German automaker has launched a recall covering 18,853 electric SUVs, including 14,102 E-Tron models built between 2019 and 2024 and 4,751 E-Tron Sportback models produced between 2020 and 2025.

The defect traces back to a malfunction at the plant of German supplier Aumovio, which makes the affected component. The issue involves the connection between the pedal input rod and the actuator rod on the brake booster. If that connection fails, the main braking system could become unusable.

Audi recalls nearly 19,000 E-Tron EVs in the U.S. over brake pedal issue

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the campaign does not include a “Do Not Drive” recommendation. However, the agency advises drivers to use the emergency brake if the pedal fails to respond. Audi says the warning signs include an unusual noise from the pedal area or the pedal failing to return to its resting position. In sudden braking situations or heavy traffic, those conditions could create a significant safety risk. Dealers will tighten the screws to the automaker’s specifications free of charge, with no component replacement required.

The recall affects a model that Audi no longer sells. The E-Tron, later renamed Q8 E-Tron, left the U.S. lineup after serving for several years as a key part of Audi’s electric strategy. However, its North American history includes a high number of after-sales actions. The NHTSA lists at least 14 recalls linked to the model, along with hundreds of owner complaints and thousands of technical service bulletins, a record that continues to generate reports even after the end of sales.