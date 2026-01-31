Audi’s Q7 comeback: someone has to save the brand from itself

Mercedes just unveiled the mid-cycle refresh of its flagship S-Class sedan, complete with subtle exterior tweaks. BMW is undoubtedly scheming over the 7 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) while preparing its shiny new Neue Klasse lineup. Audi, however, finds itself in a shadow.

After selling 1.6 million vehicles globally last year, far behind Mercedes’ 2.16 million and BMW’s 2.46 million, the brand needs a counterattack. A crucial part of that strategy rests on the shoulders of the popular Q7 mid-size SUV, set to debut in its completely redesigned third generation early this year.

The new Q7 will arrive alongside the sporty SQ7, as confirmed by spy photos. The timing couldn’t be more critical. BMW is developing an all-new X5 with Neue Klasse styling, while Mercedes will update the rival GLE later this year.

Naturally, the Q7 has captured attention in the rumor mills and CGI parallel universes of vehicle rendering. The digital content creators at AutoYa on YouTube, through their satellite channel AutoYa Interior, have committed to previewing the all-new premium crossover SUV, inside and out.

The channel host first explains the current model’s timeline, the second-generation Q7 launched in 2015, over a decade ago. To keep it appealing, Audi introduced two mid-cycle updates instead of one. But you can only polish something for so long. Audi has been working hard on the all-new third generation, based on the brand-new PPC platform.

The Premium Platform Combustion represents a new modular architecture developed by Volkswagen Group subsidiary Audi for ICE models, following the well-known MLB and MLB EVO. It debuted on the Audi A5, underpins the latest Audi A6 and third-generation Q5, and will support the highly anticipated compact Q9 crossover alongside the Q7.

The unofficial design project showcases both interior and exterior of the new crossover, expected to feature split headlights like the Q3, plus a cabin layout inspired by the A5, A6, and Q5. The pixel master provides multiple viewpoints and a color reel depicting various exterior and interior shades.