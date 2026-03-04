Audi is thinking body-on-frame, and Scout Motors is the key

Sixteen years. That’s how long Volkswagen has been selling the Amarok pickup without ever thinking about a real off-road SUV out again. The ladder-frame Amarok keeps chugging along in Latin America, but VW has zero intention of turning it into a Mercedes G-Class rival. And the second-gen Amarok, which is basically a rebadged Ford Ranger wearing a fancier suit, isn’t exactly inspiring confidence that the Wolfsburg giant is ready to get its boots muddy.

That said, the Volkswagen Group isn’t completely allergic to the idea of a proper off-roader. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner told Australian outlet Carsales that the brand is genuinely open to building a hard-core 4×4, under one very German condition: it has to make financial sense.

No new architecture from scratch, thank you very much. Döllner was refreshingly blunt about it: if it happens, it rides on an existing platform or it doesn’t happen at all. “It’s certainly a hypothesis we’re thinking about”, he said, adding that without the right platform, the whole thing is pointless.

Now, the Q6 e-tron Offroad concept from last year, already half-forgotten by the internet, hinted that Audi has been eyeing this segment for a while. But that portal-axle EV show car was built on the PPE platform, which is not what Döllner has in mind. He wants a body-on-frame solution capable of going toe-to-toe with the Mercedes G-Class and Land Rover Defender.

The most logical move? Raid the Scout Motors parts bin. The resurrected American brand, also under the VW Group umbrella, is launching the Terra pickup and the Traveler SUV next year on a brand-new body-on-frame EV platform, with a gas range extender option available. That architecture could be exactly what an Audi off-roader needs to exist without bankrupting the project before it starts.

Döllner made it clear no production green light has been given, and even if it were approved tomorrow, a debut before 2030 looks wildly optimistic. Meanwhile, Audi has more pressing SUV business to handle: the Q9 is arriving this year, and a new-generation Q7 is confirmed for 2026.

The potential is real, though. Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive heritage practically begs for a vehicle that can actually use it in the mud. And the “rugged luxury SUV” niche has exploded in recent years. If Scout Motors proves to be a success story, the VW Group might find the courage to let Audi dress up in the same off-road clothes, at a price tag that will almost certainly blow past the Traveler’s sub-$60,000 threshold.