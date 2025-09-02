Audi eyes the future: two million cars and a US plant

Audi appears set to take an ambitious step toward unprecedented growth. According to sources familiar with the matter, the company is considering a long-term target of selling at least two million vehicles per year.

This milestone, about 20% higher than the projected 2024 results, would mark a historic record and signal a more aggressive approach after years of setbacks, including delayed model launches and technological hurdles that widened the gap with rivals.

The turnaround is being driven by CEO Gernot Doellner, who took the helm in 2023 and is reshaping Audi’s future strategy. A comprehensive relaunch plan is expected by year’s end, and alongside the record sales goal, one of the brand’s key priorities will be strengthening its presence in the United States, the second-largest car market after China.

Currently, Audi sells roughly 200,000 vehicles annually in the US, but the ambition is to nearly double that number, despite heavy import tariffs. The 27.5% duties have already cost the brand about €600 million in just the first half of the year, putting pressure on profitability. To offset this, Audi is considering building a production facility in the US, a move that would reduce tariff exposure and boost competitiveness. Such a strategy would mirror what Mercedes and BMW have successfully done, using their American plants as both local production hubs and export centers.

The plan could include two possible paths: a dedicated Audi plant or integration into Volkswagen’s existing US manufacturing network. A final decision is expected later this year, while in Brussels, negotiations are underway with Washington to lower reciprocal tariffs.

If successful, duties on European cars could be cut from 27.5% to 15%, retroactively applied from August 1, significantly improving growth prospects. In the short term, Audi forecasts 2025 sales between 1.7 and 1.8 million units, up from 1.67 million in 2024. But the long-term vision reaches much higher, aiming to restore the brand to the forefront of luxury.