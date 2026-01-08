Are you rich enough? The hidden math behind Ford’s new deductions

Shopping for a new Ford in the United States just became a game of high-stakes patriotic math, thanks to President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” signed in mid-2025. This legislation allows eligible citizens to deduct up to $10,000 per year in interest paid on a new car loan.

On paper, it sounds like a dream for the American wallet, but in reality, your choice of model and where it was born determines whether you’re getting a break or just paying full price. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is explicitly designed to boost domestic manufacturing, meaning only vehicles built in the USA qualify. While 80% of Ford’s American lineup makes the cut, some of the brand’s biggest stars are left out in the cold. Because they are assembled in Mexico, the popular Maverick, Bronco Sport, and Mustang Mach-E are officially ineligible.

If you want the deduction, you’ll have to stick to the “pure” Americans. The Mustang, Bronco, F-150, Explorer, or heavy-duty workers like the Super Duty and Transit. Even Lincoln fans have to choose wisely, with the Aviator, Corsair, and Navigator being the only eligible luxury contenders.

To qualify, you must buy the vehicle for personal use, no leasing and no business write-offs allowed. Plus, there’s a “success tax”. The benefit begins to vanish if you earn over $100,000 (or $200,000 for married couples).

To actually hit that $10,000 interest deduction limit, you basically need to be drowning in debt. Data shows that only about 1% of new car loans generate that much annual interest. Mathematically, an owner would need to borrow roughly $112,000 to see the full benefit. This makes the Act a perfect match for those financing the absolute ceiling of the Ford catalog.

While an F-150 Raptor or Bronco Raptor gets you close, the real winners are those buying an Expedition King Ranch or an F-450 King Ranch, which starts at a whopping $94,890. It’s a tax break for the people. Specifically, the people who buy the most expensive trucks on the planet.