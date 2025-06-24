Antonio Filosa will retain oversight of North America and work from Auburn Hills

New Stellantis Group CEO Antonio Filosa will retain operational leadership of the North American market and continue to coordinate the group’s U.S. legacy brands

Antonio Filosa official at helm of Stellantis with focus on North America

Antonio Filosa officially assumes the role of chief executive officer of Stellantis, bringing with him a clear strategic direction that places North America at the center of the group’s future operations. Filosa, who took the reins on Monday, June 23, 2025, will retain direct oversight of the North American market.

Auburn Hills base of operations for new Stellantis CEO

New CEO Filosa’s base operations will remain in Auburn Hills, Michigan, from where he will continue to coordinate Stellantis’ historic U.S. brands: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. This decision underscores a possible strategic shift for the company. Unlike the previous management of Carlos Tavares, which saw Europe as its focus, Filosa’s new leadership could mark a renewed and decisive focus on the important North American market.

This shift indicates a potential reconfiguration of Stellantis’ priorities, with an increased focus on the dynamics and opportunities offered by the North American continent.

Antonio Filosa’s tenure as head of Stellantis North America is confirmed, with the region reconfirmed as a strategic hub for the automaker. Filosa, who had already been overseeing the area since late 2023 with the goal of reversing declining sales, will also maintain this responsibility in his role as CEO.

The 12-member management team that will join Filosa, along with four other leaders who will report directly to him, is largely made up of figures already known within Stellantis. There are, however, two important exits: Béatrice Foucher, head of planning, and Maxime Picat, who had previously held several senior positions and was considered, along with Filosa, a possible internal candidate for the CEO position.

Filosa’s choice to remain based in Michigan marks a marked change from his predecessor, Carlos Tavares, who was based in Europe. This decision takes on particular significance considering that although Stellantis’ registered office is in the Netherlands and the company has deep roots in Italy and France, under Tavares’ leadership the balance of power had gradually shifted toward the European continent.

Stellantis’ plans for the North American market are in the spotlight, with new CEO Antonio Filosa aiming to strengthen the company’s presence in the United States and Canada. This marks a reversal of concerns raised last year by groups such as the United Auto Workers and U.S. dealers. The latter feared a gradual disengagement of Stellantis from the Metro Detroit region and investment in the U.S. market, despite its proven profitability.

Filosa’s strategy for the United States and North America.

Antonio Filosa clearly recognized the strategic importance of the North American market for Stellantis. He is committed to reversing the decline in sales recorded in the United States, which marked -15 percent in 2024 and a further -12 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Despite these challenges, early signs of recovery are already being seen, indicating a potential turnaround.

North America remains a key pillar of Stellantis’ financial performance. Even against a backdrop of operational difficulties and declining demand, the region contributed about one-third to the company’s adjusted operating profit last year. This share is significantly higher than that generated by Europe or any other geographic region, and accounted for about 40 percent of the group’s total sales.